Deutsche Bank outlook to stable from negative by Moody's

Nov. 03, 2020 11:48 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Moody's Investors Service revises Deutsche Bank's (DB +2.9%) outlook to stable from negative after the overhaul of its capital markets operations and business model over a year ago has helped the bank "move quickly towards achieving a more balanced and sustainable business model."
  • That, combined with the "bank's sustained solid capital and liquidity buffers" means it "no longer warrants a negative outlook at its current rating," Moody's says.
  • DB's ratings and ratings assessments affirmed by Moody's.
  • Deutsche Bank's long-term long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings stand at A3; the bank's Baa3 junior senior unsecured debt ratings also affirmed at Baa3.
  • Previously: Deutsche Bank posts Q3 profits driven by growth in the Core Bank (Oct. 28)
