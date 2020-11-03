Deutsche Bank outlook to stable from negative by Moody's
Nov. 03, 2020 11:48 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Moody's Investors Service revises Deutsche Bank's (DB +2.9%) outlook to stable from negative after the overhaul of its capital markets operations and business model over a year ago has helped the bank "move quickly towards achieving a more balanced and sustainable business model."
- That, combined with the "bank's sustained solid capital and liquidity buffers" means it "no longer warrants a negative outlook at its current rating," Moody's says.
- DB's ratings and ratings assessments affirmed by Moody's.
- Deutsche Bank's long-term long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings stand at A3; the bank's Baa3 junior senior unsecured debt ratings also affirmed at Baa3.
- Previously: Deutsche Bank posts Q3 profits driven by growth in the Core Bank (Oct. 28)