Callon Q3 earnings beat expectations; announces debt exchange pact
Nov. 03, 2020 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)
- Callon Petroleum (CPE +3.4%) rises after it reported Q3 earnings that 'easily' came in above expectations. Revenue reached $269.7M, with average daily production for 102.0 Mboe/d. Average realized prices, including the effects of hedging reached $28.14/boe, compared to $24.42 in prior quarter.
- The company resumed completion and drilling activity with recent well costs for Eagle Ford and Delaware, and completions at $460 and $825 per lateral foot, respectively, exceeding previous targets.
- Cash from operating activities of reached $135.7M and generated free cash flow of $80.3M. Adjusted EBITDA was $170.9M, higher than $153.4M in Q2 2020.
- Reported lease operating expenses of $4.89/boe down from $5.14 in prior quarter.
- The company also entered into a privately negotiated agreement with certain unsecured debt holders to exchange $286M senior notes for $158M new 9% notes due 2025, to be issued by Callon. Upon completion of the exchange, Callon's total net debt will be reduced by ~$128M.
- Updated 2020 production to ~100-101 Mboe/day, as compared to prior outlook of 99K-101K boe/day.
- In August, the Company provided an initial outlook for 2021 with average daily production of 90 to 95 MBoe/day from capital spending level of ~$400M. The company is now expected to achieve average daily production of 90 to 92 MBoe per day with updated expectations of capital spend for 2021, now estimated to be in the range of $375M-$400M.
