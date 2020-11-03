Sterling Construction down 7% post Q3 results; reaffirms FY20 guidance
Nov. 03, 2020 12:00 PM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)STRLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Sterling Construction (STRL -7.5%) reported Q3 revenue growth of 31.5% Y/Y to $383.46M; and net income increased by 90% Y/Y to $15.2M.
- Revenue by segments: Heavy Civil $201.08M (-8.1% Y/Y); Specialty Services $139.97M (325.9% Y/Y); and Residential $42.41M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Q3 Gross margin improved by 300 bps to 13%; and operating margin improved by 340 bps to 7.5%.
- Adj. EBITDA increased by 114.7% Y/Y to $37.09M; and margin expanded by 375 bps to 9.7%.
- Combined Backlog at September 30, 2020 was $1.51B, up from $1.34B at December 31, 2019. Gross margin in Combined Backlog increased ~60 bps to11.6%.
- Company generated over $90M of cash flow from operations and reduced our debt by $40.4M (or $67.3M, net of cash), while investing $20.5M of capital expenditures.
- Maintains FY20 guidance: Revenue $1.415B to $1.43B vs. $1.43B consensus; net income $41M to $44M; Adj. EPS of $1.52 vs. $1.52 consensus; and Mid-point expected adj. EBITDA of $130M.
- "If infrastructure spending does not increase, Sterling Construction is still trading at a cheap valuation relative to current performance,” mentions SA Contributor Carleton Hanson, with Very Bullish rating.
