Sterling Construction down 7% post Q3 results; reaffirms FY20 guidance

  • Sterling Construction (STRL -7.5%) reported Q3 revenue growth of 31.5% Y/Y to $383.46M; and net income increased by 90% Y/Y to $15.2M.
  • Revenue by segments: Heavy Civil $201.08M (-8.1% Y/Y); Specialty Services $139.97M (325.9% Y/Y); and Residential $42.41M (+6.2% Y/Y).
  • Q3 Gross margin improved by 300 bps to 13%; and operating margin improved by 340 bps to 7.5%.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased by 114.7% Y/Y to $37.09M; and margin expanded by 375 bps to 9.7%.
  • Combined Backlog at September 30, 2020 was $1.51B, up from $1.34B at December 31, 2019. Gross margin in Combined Backlog increased ~60 bps to11.6%.
  • Company generated over $90M of cash flow from operations and reduced our debt by $40.4M (or $67.3M, net of cash), while investing $20.5M of capital expenditures.
  • Maintains FY20 guidance: Revenue $1.415B to $1.43B vs. $1.43B consensus; net income $41M to $44M; Adj. EPS of $1.52 vs. $1.52 consensus; and Mid-point expected adj. EBITDA of $130M.
  • "If infrastructure spending does not increase, Sterling Construction is still trading at a cheap valuation relative to current performance,” mentions SA Contributor Carleton Hanson, with Very Bullish rating.
  • Previously: Sterling Construction EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)
