Gannett +23% on positive Q3 trends, better-than-expected loss
Nov. 03, 2020 11:55 AM ET
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has jumped 23.3% and has been steadily climbing in the past hour after its Q3 earnings surprised with a better-than-expected loss and sequential improvement.
- Some measures are not evenly comparable year-over-year, as a year ago the company was New Media Investment Group, until the Nov. 19 completion of its acquisition of legacy Gannett.
- Revenues rose 116% reflecting that acquisition, to $814.5M. On a same-store, pro forma basis, revenues fell 19.6% amid unfavorable impact from COVID-19 - but that improved from -28% Y/Y in the second quarter.
- Digital advertising and marketing services revenues hit $197.2M - 24.2% of the total.
- And a GAAP net loss of $31.3M reflected $61.4M in depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to $88M from last quarter's $78M.
- That's "particularly encouraging given the seasonal drag that we usually experience in the third quarter," says Chairman/CEO Michael Reed. The company also surpassed 1M digital subscriptions thanks to 31% growth: "As we continue to focus on transitioning to a subscription-led business model, we expect to leverage this important milestone to accelerate growth in 2021 and beyond.”
- As for liquidity, the company had cash and equivalents of $189M. During the quarter it repaid $8.6M in principal under its credit facility, and net debt outstanding was $1.543B.
