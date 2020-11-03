3D Systems bull praises asset sale catalyst, sees further upside; SSYS shares also seeing green

Last week, Craig-Hallum analyst and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) bull Greg Palm said the share price was disconnected from the fundamentals and mentioned several ways to increase shareholder value, which included the sale of the Cimatron CAD/CAM software for tooling and GibbsCAM CNC software.

3D announced the sale of those assets to Battery Ventures this morning.

Palm says the deal happened sooner than he expected and priced at the higher end of his forecast range.

Reiterating his Buy rating and $11 price target, Palm thinks the catalyst will be "the first of many," and he expects a solid earnings report.

In an October 6 note, Palm said 3D management mentioned divesting non-core assets and that several had received "solid interest" with "sale processes that could be closed in the near term."

3D peer Stratasys (SSYS +5.2% ) is also in the green after this morning's news.

