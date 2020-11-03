Gartner (IT +12.4% ) reported Q3 revenue ($995M) was driven by a combination of virtual conferences and virtual Evanta meetings; during the Q3 held two virtual conferences after launching pilots in Q2.

Global technology sales contract value of $2.8B (+5.2% Y/Y) and global business sales contract value of $0.7B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Net income of $17M or $0.19/share vs. $41M or $0.46/share in the year ago quarter.

Operating cash flow grew 11.1% to $244M while free cash flow surged 24.9% to $229M.

Adj. EBITDA grew 20% to $168M; contribution margin in the research segment of 72% vs. 69.3% in year ago quarter.

Outlook: The company revised its 2020 guidance