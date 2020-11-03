Gartner (IT +12.4%) reported Q3 revenue ($995M) was driven by a combination of virtual conferences and virtual Evanta meetings; during the Q3 held two virtual conferences after launching pilots in Q2.
Global technology sales contract value of $2.8B (+5.2% Y/Y) and global business sales contract value of $0.7B (+5.6% Y/Y).
Net income of $17M or $0.19/share vs. $41M or $0.46/share in the year ago quarter.
Operating cash flow grew 11.1% to $244M while free cash flow surged 24.9% to $229M.
Adj. EBITDA grew 20% to $168M; contribution margin in the research segment of 72% vs. 69.3% in year ago quarter.
Outlook: The company revised its 2020 guidance
The company targets 2.5-3x leverage vs. 2.3x in Q3; ~$150M cash is needed to run the business.
As of Sep.30, 2020, $681M repurchase authorization is remaining out of the total $1.2B plan.
Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish.
