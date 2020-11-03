Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.6% ) says its U.S. subsidiary landed certification by the California Air Resources Board for the K27 model and is now cleared for California roads.

The company says it is preparing delivery of the K27 to the Golden State.

"California continues to lead the country in reduction of carbon emissions through the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles – representing nearly 50 percent of sales across the U.S. – efforts of which should be largely applauded... This certification comes at a great time for Kandi America as the infrastructure put forth by state elected officials, including the Governor’s recent executive order banning sales of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035, requires new quality, affordable products to enter the market quickly."

The K27 will be priced at $7,999 after factoring in incentives, tax credits and special promotions.

Kandi's gain today coincides with a large rally for auto stocks in general.