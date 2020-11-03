Hess heads lower after Argus downgrades on rising debt levels

  • Hess (HES -1.7%) is one of today's weakest performers among oil and gas names after Argus downgrades shares to Hold from Buy, citing concerns about the company's continued losses and rising debt levels.
  • Argus analyst Bill Selesky notes Hess' debt/cap ratio at the end of Q3 was 56.5%, up 37% from the prior year, and believes that less debt "would be preferable in the current challenging energy environment."
  • "Despite its productive asset portfolio, we expect Hess to face continued pressure from low oil prices and are widening our loss estimates for both this year and next," Selesky writes.
  • HES' average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, even as shares bounce along near six-month lows.
