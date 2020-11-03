Ameresco (AMRC +10.6% ) reported revenue growth of 33.2% Y/Y to $282.51M, reflecting a very strong quarter in the Federal Solutions Group with recurring revenue businesses performing as expected.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 290 bps to 18.2%; and operating margin declined by 1,240 bps to 8.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 54% Y/Y to $36.78M; and margin expanded by 176 bps to 13%.

Adj. cash from operations for the quarter was $50.79M, compared to $21.29M a year ago.

Total project backlog at September 30, 2020 was at $2.2B, with $1B in signed customer contracts for installation or construction of projects; and $1.2B of awarded projects representing projects in development.

Total operating assets were 269 MWe; and assets in development were 322 MWe. Total O&M backlog of $1.1B increased 23% Y/Y; 16-year weighted average lifetime.

Raised FY20 Outlook: Revenues of $960M to $1B vs. $986.99M consensus; Adj. EBITDA of $107M to $115M; and non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 to $1.00 vs. $0.86 consensus; gross margin 18%-19%; interest expense & other $17M to $19M; and effective tax rate 6%-10%.

