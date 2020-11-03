Dell, HP gain after Lenovo predicts 5-10% PC TAM growth in 2021

Nov. 03, 2020 12:19 PM ETLNVGF, LNVGY, HPQ, DELLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Last night, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF,OTCPK:LNVGY), the world's largest PC maker, reported Q2 results with a 53% Y/Y jump in net profit to $310M, above the $224M consensus estimate.
  • Revenue was up 7% on the year to $14.5B and EPS increased from $1.62 to $2.48.
  • Lenovo expects the total PC market to grow close to 300M units for CY 2020, 25M above consensus estimates.
  • CEO Yuanqing Yang predicts a further 5-10% industry-wide increase for PC TAM next year.
  • The strong PC results come during a quarter where global shipments reached a 10-year high, according to Canalys data.
  • Lenovo's positive forecast is giving a boost to its peers in the top of the PC industry, HP (HPQ +1.5%) and Dell (DELL +3.1%).
