HelloFresh more than doubles revenue as pandemic demand surges

Nov. 03, 2020
  • HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) reports sizzling growth for Q3, including a 92% jump in active customers to 5M and 114% increase in  number of orders to 19.5M.
  • Average order value was up 3.0% during the quarter to €49.70 and orders per customer rose 11.8%.
  • The company says it had free cash flow generation of €118.5M during the quarter and ended the quarter with cash of €722.5M.
  • "The trend towards eating more meals at home accelerated during the pandemic and we consider the key drivers for this to have become permanent," notes HelloFresh CEO Dominik Richter.
  • "Consumers will continue to rely on e-commerce to shop for food in a safe and convenient way and additionally, they will continue to work from home and therefore eat more meals at home," he adds.
  • HelloFresh is down 1.52% in Frankfurt, while peer Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is 8.15% in the U.S.
