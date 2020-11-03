HelloFresh more than doubles revenue as pandemic demand surges
Nov. 03, 2020 12:32 PM ETHelloFresh SE (HLFFF), APRNHLFFF, APRNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) reports sizzling growth for Q3, including a 92% jump in active customers to 5M and 114% increase in number of orders to 19.5M.
- Average order value was up 3.0% during the quarter to €49.70 and orders per customer rose 11.8%.
- The company says it had free cash flow generation of €118.5M during the quarter and ended the quarter with cash of €722.5M.
- "The trend towards eating more meals at home accelerated during the pandemic and we consider the key drivers for this to have become permanent," notes HelloFresh CEO Dominik Richter.
- "Consumers will continue to rely on e-commerce to shop for food in a safe and convenient way and additionally, they will continue to work from home and therefore eat more meals at home," he adds.
- HelloFresh is down 1.52% in Frankfurt, while peer Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is 8.15% in the U.S.
- Previously: HelloFresh SE reports Q3 results (Nov. 3)