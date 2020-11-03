Contested election could mean 8.4% drop for SPY - Susquehanna
Nov. 03, 2020 12:33 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SPYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Susquehanna International Group says the lack of a clear winner would have greater impact on the market than a win for either candidate, Bloomberg reports.
- Looking at SDPR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) straddles that imply a 4.2% move by Friday and PredictIt's odds of a 75% chance of a clear winner by Friday, SPY could drop 8.4% if the results are contested, and rise 2.8% with a declared victor, Susquehanna's Chris Murphy writes.
- “While there has been debate over whether Biden (more stimulus but higher taxes) or Trump (status quo) will be better for equities in the near term, in general markets appear comfortable with either candidate initially and the removal of election uncertainty could be a positive,” Murphy writes.
- SPY is up 2%.