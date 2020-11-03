Hologic Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 12:37 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)HOLXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+83.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+28.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.