ACADIA Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.82M (+25.6% Y/Y).

Analyst expects EBITDA of $143.6M.

Over the last 2 years, ACAD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.