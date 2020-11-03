Deutsche Bank (DB +3.1% ) is seeking to sever ties with President Donald Trump, a relationship it's had since 1990s. How quickly and what options the bank has will depend on whether Trump wins re-election.

Germany's largest lender has ~$340M in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization, which is currently run by the president's two sons, according to filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in July and an unnamed senior person at the bank.

Already the focus of government probes into money laundering and other practices, the added investigations into the president's business dealings have added to the negative publicity it's had to handle in recent years.

This, as the bank strives to turn itself around after years of posting losses.

While Deutsche Bank has been reviewing its relationship with Trump since at least 2016, its eagerness to end its business with the president is increasing.

If Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency and Democrats take control of the Senate, the investigations are likely to intensify, but it may also give Deutsche Bank more options in shedding the Trump loans, according to people familiar with the matter.

For one thing, it will be easier for the bank to demand repayment, foreclose if Trump isn't able to pay or refinance, or try to sell the loans, two bank officials told Reuters. And since the loans are personally guaranteed by Trump, Deutsche Bank could also seize his assets if he's unable to pay.

Dumping Trump as a client may also help reduce scrutiny from that probe, the people told Reuters.

The loans to the Trump Organization back its golf course in Miami and hotels in Washington and Chicago, both in industries suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic; so far, the company has only had to pay interest on the loans but their principal become due in 2023 and 2024.

If Trump wins re-election, the Deutsche Bank executives expect that they'll have fewer options and would be more likely to extend the loans until he's out of office. The bank wouldn't want the negative publicity of seizing assets from a sitting president, two of the bank officials said.

Deutsche Bank stock's return lags S&P 500's by even more than the XLF during the past three years:

