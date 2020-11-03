Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 vs. $0.27 in 3Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $182.14M (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IONS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.