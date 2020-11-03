Marcus +4.6% as it touts liquidity in Q3 where revenues fell 84%
Nov. 03, 2020 12:42 PM ETThe Marcus Corporation (MCS)MCSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cinema/hotel chain Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is up 4.6% after Q3 earnings where eyes were on trends and expectations (not to mention liquidity) after a cinema wipeout brought an 84% year-over-year decline in revenues.
- The company made sure to reaffirm its "strong" balance sheet up front: Marcus "believes it entered the global COVID-19 crisis from a position of strength." Despite closed theaters for most of Q3, and its hotels operating at "significantly reduced" occupancies, net debt-to-capitalization was 35%.
- In April, it entered an amendment to its credit agreement which included a new $90.8M term loan. On Sept. 22, it extended that maturity of that term loan and received an additional $78.6M in net proceeds from issuing convertible senior notes due 2025.
- As of Sept. 24, liquidity includes $218.2M in cash and revolving credit availability. It also received income tax refunds for prior years subsequent to the quarter's end.
- "The actions we have taken and continue to take to further fortify our balance sheet and reinforce our liquidity provide us with the financial flexibility to sustain operations throughout fiscal 2021, even if our properties continue to generate significantly reduced revenues or have to reclose due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEO Gregory Marcus.
- Revenues fell 84% to $33.59M, and the company swung to an operating loss of just under $48M vs. operating income a year ago of $22.4M.
- Net loss (adjusted) was $37M, vs. a year-ago profit of $15.5M.
- EBITDA was -$25.8M vs. a year-ago $44.2M.
