Sangamo Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)SGMOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.11M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SGMO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.