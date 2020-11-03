AMERCO Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETAMERCO (UHAL)UHALBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.58 (-42.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $998.4M (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UHAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.