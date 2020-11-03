Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $775.49M (-13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.