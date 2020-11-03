Ameren Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)AEEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AEE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.