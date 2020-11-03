Mosaic (MOS -13.3% ) plunges to three-month lows despite beating forecasts for Q3 adjusted earnings, with revenues falling 13.5% Y/Y to $2.38B and total sales volumes rising 3% than in the same period a year ago.

Mosaic says prices and demand for its products are recovering, positioning it to benefit from strong price realization in Q4, and fertilizer inventories in the largest global markets remain below average, yet the company failed to provide sales or earnings guidance for Q4, FY 2020 or FY 2021.

Following the Q3 report, Scotiabank downgrades MOS shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $23 price target, saying U.S. phosphate prices likely have peaked for now and thus have more downside than upside.

Scotiabank says its thesis is based on the wind-down of COVID-related trade-flow reshuffling, which already is beginning to see a backfill of phosphate exports hit U.S. shores in place of Moroccan and Russian product.

The firm also notes Nutrien (NTR -7.0% ), in its Q3 results, took an $800M-plus impairment charge on its phosphate assets due to "a less favorable long-term outlook for phosphate prices and expected global supply imbalance."

Despite today's big drop, MOS shares are trading only slightly off 52-week highs: