Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.73M (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PODD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.

