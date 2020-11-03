KRONOS Worldwide Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETKronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)KROBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- KRONOS Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.28M (-14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KRO has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.