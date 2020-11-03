Manitowoc Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)MTWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 vs. $0.54 last year and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.59M (-30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.