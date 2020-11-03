ANSYS Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)ANSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $365.67M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.