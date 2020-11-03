American Water Works Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020
By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.