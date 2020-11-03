Paycom Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)PAYCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192.38M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Expected Gross margin 84.7%; Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.