Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 vs. last year's $0.54 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $606.65M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Expected EBITDA margin of 36.6%.

Over the last 2 years, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.