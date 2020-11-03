OraSure Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 1:00 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)OSURBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-128.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.2M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OSUR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.