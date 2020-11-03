AT&T (T +0.5% ) is now looking at selling a "significant minority stake" in its DirecTV, AT&T Now and U-verse pay television operations, CNBC reports.

It's talking with private-equity firms including Apollo Global Management (APO +1% ) to solicit bids for a complicated transaction that would move the legacy assets off the AT&T balance sheet, according to the report.

AT&T would maintain majority economic ownership, and would continue to own U-verse infrastructure including plants and fiber. But the buyer would control pay TV distribution and consolidate the businesses on their books.

Unchanged from previous reports is the expectation that DirecTV may be valued at less than $15B including debt, after AT&T acquired the operation in 2015 for $67B with debt.

Final bids are due in early December, CNBC says.