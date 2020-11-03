Guyana offshore crude production pushes past 100K bbl/day - Argus
Nov. 03, 2020 12:59 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), HESXOM, HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Oil production has climbed to 105K bbl/day at the Exxon-operated (XOM -1.9%) Stabroek block offshore Guyana, while repairs to a natural gas injection system that cut output will be completed by the end of this month, Argus reports.
- The commissioning of the injection system will allow the floating production, storage and offloading vessel working the first phase of the Liza project on the block to reach its full capacity of 120K bbl/day in the current quarter, says Stabroek partner Hess (HES -3.1%), which had reported average Q3 output of 63K bbl/day.
- Exxon announced new Stabroek discoveries in September, and now says they have increased its estimated recoverable resources on the block by 1B boe to 9B boe.