Cimarex Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-72.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.33M (-33.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XEC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.