Radian Group Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-39.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $327.4M (-13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.