Sixth Street Specialty Lending Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)TSLXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.1M (-15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.