MGIC Investment Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)MTGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $294.63M (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.