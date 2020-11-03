CF Industries Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:36 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)CFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-79.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $872.61M (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 17.2% and operating margin of 10.1%.
- Over the last 1 year, CF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.