Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.8M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ORCC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.