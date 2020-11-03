Fidelity National Financial Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)FNFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.75B (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.