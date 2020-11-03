Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY +2.7% ) has halted talks over a potential long-term supply agreement with NextDecade (NEXT +1% ), S&P Global Platts reports, after the French company came under pressure not to import liquefied natural gas produced from shale gas.

Engie said last month it needed more time to consider any future agreement with NextDecade after it was reported that the French government and environmentalists were pressuring the company not to agree a deal because it did not conform to French climate change goals.

NextDecade has said it needs to sell another 9M mt/year of supply under long-term contracts to achieve a final investment decision on the Rio Grande LNG project, after pushing out its project timeline several times.