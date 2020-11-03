Nu Skin Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)NUSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.35M (+19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.