Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has signed off on the resumption of a clinical trial evaluating Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +0.2% ) COVID-19 vaccine in adult volunteers. The study was paused in October pending the investigation into an unexplained illness of a participant, later deemed unrelated to the vaccine.

When the trial was halted, only 12 subjects had received either the vaccine or placebo. Up to 7,560 Brazilians could be enrolled.

J&J's candidate is one of four being testing in Brazil, home of the world's third largest outbreak after the U.S. and and India.

The U.S. portion of the 60K-subject study has also restarted.