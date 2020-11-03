Baird is positive on Camping World Holdings (CWH +5.7% ) after taking in the company's Q3 earnings report.

"Camping World reported strong profits fueled by sustained demand for RVs and particularly strong gross profit per unit. Management raised 2020 guidance and announced a $100 million share repurchase authorization," updates analyst Craig Kennison.

"The company is on track to add another 6-8 locations by year-end and sees ample consolidation opportunities in a hot market. Big picture, our checks point to sustained RV demand as consumers pursue outdoor activities – although we are particularly bullish on OEMs that benefit from what we see as a massive inventory replenishment cycle."

Baird keeps an Outperform rating on Camping World and price target of $38.

Camping World has outperformed other RV stocks this year.

Read Camping World's earnings call transcript for a breakdown of management's outlook for Q4 and beyond.