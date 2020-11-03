Verisk Analytics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)VRSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $692.14M (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRSK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.