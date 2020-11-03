Allstate Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (-38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.44B (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Book value per share of $75.64.
- GAAP combined ratio stood at 95.9%.
- Net premiums written/earned of $9.48B/$8.94B; net investment income of $703M.
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.