Allstate Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (-38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.44B (-2.5% Y/Y).
  • Book value per share of $75.64.
  • GAAP combined ratio stood at 95.9%.
  • Net premiums written/earned of $9.48B/$8.94B; net investment income of $703M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
