Lumen Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)LUMNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.13B (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LUMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.