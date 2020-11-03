Qualcomm Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOMBy: SA News Team6 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.94B (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect gross margin of 58.4%; MSM chip shipments of 155.3M vs. a guidance of 145-165M.
- Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.