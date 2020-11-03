MercadoLibre Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 vs. -2.96 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $984.75M (+63.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects GMW of $5.29B.
  • Over the last 1 year, MELI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.