MercadoLibre Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELI
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 vs. -2.96 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $984.75M (+63.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects GMW of $5.29B.
- Over the last 1 year, MELI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.