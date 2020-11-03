Albemarle Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-50.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $734.75M (-16.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of $173.6M vs. guidance $140-$190M.
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.