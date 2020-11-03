Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.79 vs. -3.38 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (-61.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expects bookings of $10.1B.

Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.